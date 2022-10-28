 Skip to Main Content
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Oct. 28, 2022

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Recludix Pharma hired Paul Smith as senior vice president, biology. Previously, he worked at Connect Biopharma as vice president, discovery biology, and before that, he was at Incyte and Novartis.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

