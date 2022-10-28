Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Paul Smith (Courtesy)

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Recludix Pharma hired Paul Smith as senior vice president, biology. Previously, he worked at Connect Biopharma as vice president, discovery biology, and before that, he was at Incyte and Novartis.