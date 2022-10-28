Pharmalittle: Drugmaker raises price of old chemo med 10-fold amid shortages; Alnylam cites drug-price law in halting trial

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured moment to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is still shaping up. For now, we plan to hang with Mrs. Pharmalot, romp with the official mascot, and search for the Great Pumpkin. And what about you? This remains a fine time to enjoy the great outdoors. Pumpkin patches, after all, are beckoning and so is the annual trick-or-treat ritual on this side of the pond. This is, in fact, your last opportunity to find a costume for the occasion. Those of you feeling adventurous could dress up as a politician running for office. Speaking of scary propositions, here is something to get you in the mood. Otherwise, this is a chance to winterize your castle, catch up on reading, or visit someone special. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

Amid sporadic shortages of a drug that is essential in preparing patients for lifesaving, cancer-fighting treatments, one manufacturer has returned to the market — but is selling its medicine for 10 to 20 times the prices offered by the only other companies with available supplies, STAT reports. Over the past week, Areva Pharmaceuticals began marketing vials of fludarabine at a wholesale price of $2,736, much more than the $272 charged for the same dosage by Fresenius Kabi and the $109 price from Teva Pharmaceuticals. The move comes as hospitals grapple with persistent shortages of fludarabine, an older chemotherapy used in the run-up to bone marrow transplants in patients with a form of leukemia and CAR-T cell therapy.