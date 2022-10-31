 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: FDA advisers vote down pediatric brain cancer drug; AbbVie drops out of psoriasis partnership

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Oct. 31, 2022

Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, and welcome to a spooky edition of Pharmalittle. It’s Jason Mast here, filling in for Ed. Nothing too scary on the docket — unless you consider broken partnerships and spurned FDA applications scary — but I have dropped a Reese’s cup in my coffee this morning, which, for bean purists, is probably a little frightful. Happy Halloween and onto the news:

FDA advisers unanimously spurned an experimental drug for rare pediatric brain cancer, Endpoints News tells us. The company behind the drug, Y-Mabs, had released data showing it led to a three-year-survival rate of 54% in a study. But that study had no control group, and the agency and the company disagreed sharply on whether it showed patients were really living longer than standard of care. A committee of advisers agreed, voting 16-0 to recommend rejecting the drug.

