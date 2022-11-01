 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: Pfizer maternal RSV vaccine meets pivotal study’s goal; Lilly cuts its annual profit forecast

  Andrew Joseph

By Andrew Joseph Nov. 1, 2022

Alex Hogan/STAT

Tumble out of bed and stumble to the kitchen, pour myself a cup of ambition, and yawn and stretch and try to come to life. Jump in the shower, and the blood starts pumpin’, out on the streets, the traffic starts jumpin’, for folks like me on the job … STAT reporter Andrew Joseph here filling in for Ed, offering up some Dolly Parton along with industry headlines to cure your candy hangovers.

Pfizer’s maternal vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus reduced the rate of severe illness in newborns by 81.8%, the company said Tuesday, meeting the goal of a pivotal study, STAT tells us. The company said that it plans to file the data on the vaccine with regulators by the end of the year and that it expects an eight-month review. RSV is a common cause of illness and infection in infants. By giving the vaccine during pregnancy, researchers hope antibodies generated by mothers would be transferred to their babies.

Andrew Joseph

