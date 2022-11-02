 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
Pharmalot
Coronavirus
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: FDA panel urges improved regulation of pulse oximeters; CVS Health agrees to $5 billion settlement over opioid lawsuits

  • Jonathan Wosen

By Jonathan Wosen Nov. 2, 2022

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning from San Diego. I’m Jonathan Wosen, STAT’s West Coast biotech reporter, and I’m picking up the baton from Drew as we continue to fill in for Ed this week. To kickstart my morning, I’ve poured myself a cup of some of the strongest stuff around — dihydrogen monoxide, 200 proof. Hope you remember your high school chemistry, and that you enjoy these newsy items as you start your Wednesday. …

An FDA advisory panel says it’s time for the agency to improve how it regulates pulse oximeters, STAT explains. Studies going back decades have shown that the devices, used to measure a person’s blood oxygen level and help determine the kind of medical care they receive, don’t work as well for darker-skinned people — but those findings were either ignored or dismissed. The advisory panel urged the FDA to more rigorously test these devices and to issue warning labels that acknowledge the issue.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Jonathan Wosen

Jonathan Wosen

West Coast Biotech & Life Sciences Reporter

Jonathan is STAT’s West Coast biotech & life sciences reporter.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Here’s why we’re not prepared for the next wave…
Here’s why we’re not prepared for the next wave of biotech innovation
Weight-loss drug had dramatic effect in adolescents with obesity,…
Weight-loss drug had dramatic effect in adolescents with obesity, study finds
FDA panel asks for improvements in pulse oximeters
FDA panel asks for improvements in pulse oximeters
A leaked version of a U.K.-India free trade deal…
A leaked version of a U.K.-India free trade deal sparks alarm over access to medicines
Pharmalittle: Moderna must face patent claims over its Covid-19…
Pharmalittle: Moderna must face patent claims over its Covid-19 vaccine; Pfizer and BioNTech testing combo Covid…
A live chat about ‘biology’s century’
A live chat about ‘biology’s century’

Recommended Stories