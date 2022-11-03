 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
Health
Coronavirus
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

A leaked version of a U.K.-India free trade deal sparks alarm over access to medicines

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Nov. 3, 2022

Reprints
Adobe

A leaked draft version of a trade agreement being negotiated between the United Kingdom and India has sparked concern among civil society and patient advocacy groups that the proposed deal would impede the supply of affordable generic medicines in poor countries around the world.

At issue is language that would impose changes in patent and regulatory laws in India and, in doing so, contrast with provisions in a World Trade Organization agreement governing the ability of governments to sidestep patents in order to widen the availability of medicines.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Pfizer, BioNTech report new Covid booster is more protective…
Pfizer, BioNTech report new Covid booster is more protective against recent Omicron variants than original vaccine
Here’s why we’re not prepared for the next wave…
Here’s why we’re not prepared for the next wave of biotech innovation
Facing a broken mental health system, many U.S. teens…
Facing a broken mental health system, many U.S. teens fall off a dangerous ‘cliff’ in their…
Pharmalittle: Europe approves a Sanofi and AstraZeneca RSV shot;…
Pharmalittle: Europe approves a Sanofi and AstraZeneca RSV shot; CDC updates opioid prescribing guidelines
FDA approval decision for Apellis Pharma’s eye disease drug…
FDA approval decision for Apellis Pharma’s eye disease drug delayed to review more clinical data
Pharmalittle: Moderna must face patent claims over its Covid-19…
Pharmalittle: Moderna must face patent claims over its Covid-19 vaccine; Pfizer and BioNTech testing combo Covid…

Recommended Stories