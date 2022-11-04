 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
Health
First Opinion
Coronavirus
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

A ‘blank check’: Bill to boost antibiotic development blasted as a ‘flawed’ giveaway to pharma

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Nov. 4, 2022

Reprints
antimicrobial resistance
Melissa Brower/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP

Amid mounting concern over antibiotic resistance, a coalition of academics and advocacy groups is urging Congress not to pass legislation to reward drug companies for developing new treatments, because they argue the bill fails to require acceptable clinical trial standards and is tantamount to a giveaway to the pharmaceutical industry.

The legislation, known as the Pasteur Act, would encourage drug development by creating a subscription-style business model in which the U.S. government offers upfront payments to drugmakers in exchange for unlimited access to their antibiotics. The idea is to enable pharmaceutical companies to recover their costs and make an appropriate profit without having to sell large volumes of antibiotics.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Muscular dystrophy patient who was first in line for…
Muscular dystrophy patient who was first in line for a custom CRISPR therapy dies
Pfizer, BioNTech report new Covid booster is more protective…
Pfizer, BioNTech report new Covid booster is more protective against recent Omicron variants than original vaccine
Here’s why we’re not prepared for the next wave…
Here’s why we’re not prepared for the next wave of biotech innovation
Muscular dystrophy patient who was first in line for…
Muscular dystrophy patient who was first in line for a custom CRISPR therapy dies
U.S. Supreme Court gives Amgen a boost by agreeing…
U.S. Supreme Court gives Amgen a boost by agreeing to review a closely watched patent case
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Recommended Stories