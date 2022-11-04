Pharmalittle: Europe approves a Sanofi and AstraZeneca RSV shot; CDC updates opioid prescribing guidelines

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is still shaping up. For now, we plan to putter around the castle, promenade extensively with the official mascot, and hold a listening party with Mrs. Pharmalot. And what about you? This remains a fine time to enjoy the great outdoors. Perhaps a ride in the country or a walk in the park is in order. Once again, we will note this may be an opportunity to stock up on winter gear before prices rise still further. And for those of you on our side of the pond, you may want to take a moment to prepare for the outcome of the big vote just a few days away. Oh boy. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

New data from Pfizer and BioNTech on their bivalent Covid-19 vaccine suggests the updated product may be more protective against more recent Omicron subvariants than the original version of the vaccine, STAT tells us. The companies said the levels of neutralizing antibodies that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were four-fold higher in people aged 55 and older who received the bivalent booster than in similarly aged people who received a monovalent booster. But the new data only look at what the boosters did to antibody levels in recipients.