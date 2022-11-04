Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Caroline Kohrer (Courtesy)

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Alltrna hired Caroline Kӧhrer as vice president, discovery platform. Previously, she worked at Moderna, where she was director of RNA science. Before that, she spent 20 years as a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.