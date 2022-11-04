 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalot
STAT+

Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Nov. 4, 2022

Alex Hogan/STAT
Alex Hogan/STAT
a person standing in front of a wooden bookshelf, wearing a black outfit and holding a book
Caroline Kohrer (Courtesy)

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Alltrna hired Caroline Kӧhrer as vice president, discovery platform. Previously, she worked at Moderna, where she was director of RNA science. Before that, she spent 20 years as a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ed Silverman

