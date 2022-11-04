 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
Health
First Opinion
Coronavirus
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

U.S. Supreme Court gives Amgen a boost by agreeing to review a closely watched patent case

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Nov. 4, 2022

Reprints
gavel pill patent
Adobe

In a boost for Amgen, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a case in which the company argued a federal appeals court incorrectly determined its patent claims on a cholesterol medication are invalid.

At issue is a long-running battle between Amgen and a pair of rivals — Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — over the market for injectable cholesterol treatments. Amgen filed a lawsuit against the other companies in 2014 for allegedly infringing patents when they sought regulatory approval for their own medication. Both drugs won U.S. regulatory approval the subsequent year.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Muscular dystrophy patient who was first in line for…
Muscular dystrophy patient who was first in line for a custom CRISPR therapy dies
Pfizer, BioNTech report new Covid booster is more protective…
Pfizer, BioNTech report new Covid booster is more protective against recent Omicron variants than original vaccine
Here’s why we’re not prepared for the next wave…
Here’s why we’re not prepared for the next wave of biotech innovation
Muscular dystrophy patient who was first in line for…
Muscular dystrophy patient who was first in line for a custom CRISPR therapy dies
A ‘blank check’: Bill to boost antibiotic development blasted…
A ‘blank check’: Bill to boost antibiotic development blasted as a ‘flawed’ giveaway to pharma
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Recommended Stories