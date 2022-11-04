U.S. Supreme Court gives Amgen a boost by agreeing to review a closely watched patent case

In a boost for Amgen, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a case in which the company argued a federal appeals court incorrectly determined its patent claims on a cholesterol medication are invalid.

At issue is a long-running battle between Amgen and a pair of rivals — Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — over the market for injectable cholesterol treatments. Amgen filed a lawsuit against the other companies in 2014 for allegedly infringing patents when they sought regulatory approval for their own medication. Both drugs won U.S. regulatory approval the subsequent year.