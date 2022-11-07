Amid concerns over U.S. democracy, pharma helped finance committees that support election deniers

As Americans head to the polls, some candidates continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election — and several of the largest players in the pharmaceutical industry have contributed to their campaigns.

Over the past year, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the industry trade group, donated more than $1.2 million to organizations that then funneled money toward Republicans who are running for various state offices and have denied the 2020 election results. Pfizer spent $600,000, GSK contributed more than $280,000, Eli Lilly gave $265,000, and Novartis contributed $235,00, while Astellas Pharma spent $195,000, Johnson & Johnson provided $175,000 and Merck sent $125,000.