Pharmalittle: Some Lilly workers want transfers due to Indiana abortion law; GSK cancer drug flops in late-stage study

In a boost for Amgen, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case in which the company argued a federal appeals court incorrectly determined its patent claims on a cholesterol medication are invalid, STAT tells us. At issue is a long-running battle between Amgen and a pair of rivals — Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — over the market for injectable cholesterol treatments. Amgen filed a lawsuit against the other companies in 2014 for allegedly infringing patents when they sought regulatory approval for their own medication. Both drugs won U.S. regulatory approval the subsequent year.