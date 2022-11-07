 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
Coronavirus
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: Some Lilly workers want transfers due to Indiana abortion law; GSK cancer drug flops in late-stage study

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Nov. 7, 2022

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to another working week. We hope the weekend respite was relaxing and invigorating, because that oh-so familiar routine of deadlines, online meetings, and phone calls has predictably returned. But what can you do? The world, such as it is, keeps spinning. So time to give it a nudge in a better direction with a carefully brewed cup of stimulation. Our choice today is maple bourbon. Please feel free to join us. Meanwhile, we have assembled the usual line-up of interesting items to help you get started on your own journey. May it be meaningful and productive. And of course, do keep in touch. We treasure your saucy tips and keen insights. …

In a boost for Amgen, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case in which the company argued a federal appeals court incorrectly determined its patent claims on a cholesterol medication are invalid, STAT tells us. At issue is a long-running battle between Amgen and a pair of rivals — Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — over the market for injectable cholesterol treatments. Amgen filed a lawsuit against the other companies in 2014 for allegedly infringing patents when they sought regulatory approval for their own medication. Both drugs won U.S. regulatory approval the subsequent year.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

In Arizona’s race for governor, Kari Lake fans Republican…
In Arizona’s race for governor, Kari Lake fans Republican fury over Fauci, fentanyl and gender-affirming care
‘We’re sick of watching women die’: In Michigan, doctors…
‘We’re sick of watching women die’: In Michigan, doctors rally to protect abortion access
J&J’s Mammen out of the running for Biogen CEO…
J&J’s Mammen out of the running for Biogen CEO post
Pharmalittle: Biogen mulls new options in its CEO hunt;…
Pharmalittle: Biogen mulls new options in its CEO hunt; NIH starts contacting universities about overdue trial…
After years of lax oversight, the NIH is starting…
After years of lax oversight, the NIH is starting to contact institutions about unreported clinical trial…
J&J’s Mammen out of the running for Biogen CEO…
J&J’s Mammen out of the running for Biogen CEO post

Recommended Stories