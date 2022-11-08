The Supreme Court will review a contentious Amgen patent case, but not one involving Bristol. Why?

In a surprising move, the Supreme Court rejected a bid by a Bristol Myers Squibb unit to reinstate a $1.2 billion award it won in a contentious patent fight with a Gilead Sciences subsidiary over the lucrative market for gene therapies.

However, the decision came just days after the Supreme Court agreed to review a very similar case involving Amgen and two other drugmakers, which essentially involves the same issue, but comes at it from a different legal perspective.