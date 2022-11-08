Pharmalittle: Biogen mulls new options in its CEO hunt; NIH starts contacting universities about overdue trial results

Rise and shine, everyone, another busy day is on the way. This is especially true on this side of the pond, where we already detect a larger-than-usual volume of traffic passing by the Pharmalot campus, no doubt on their way to cast their ballots for a better future. Fingers crossed, as they say. Meanwhile, there is much to do. So we are firing up the trusty coffee kettle to brew another cup of stimulation. Our choice today is salted caramel mocha, a taste of the Jersey Shore in our view. Please feel free to join us. And now, we present you with the latest tidbits to help you get started. We hope you have a smashing day. And of course, do keep in touch. …

As Americans head to the polls, some candidates continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election – and several of the largest players in the pharmaceutical industry have contributed to their campaigns, STAT reports. Over the past year, the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America, the industry trade group, donated more than $1.2 million to organizations which then funneled money toward Republicans who are running for various state offices and have denied the 2020 election results. Pfizer sent $600,000, GSK donated more than $280,000, Eli Lilly gave $265,000, and Novartis gave $235,00. Astellas Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck also sent money.