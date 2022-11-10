 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: Biogen hires Viehbacher as its CEO; new dengue vaccine rolled out amid safety concerns

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Nov. 10, 2022

Alex Hogan/STAT

Top of the morning to you, and a fine one it is. Crystal clear blue skies and cool breezes are enveloping the leafy Pharmalot campus, where the official mascot is anticipating a playdate and — most important — the coffee kettle is heating up. After all, starting the day without a cup of stimulation is simply not done. So our choice today is the ever-seasonal pumpkin spice. Meanwhile, we have, once again, assembled another laundry list of interesting items as you start your own journey today. We hope all goes well and that you conquer the world. On that note, time to get cracking. Best of luck. …

Biogen named Christopher Viehbacher, who formerly ran Sanofi, as its new chief executive officer, opening a new chapter for one of the first and most successful biotechnology firms but one that has struggled since the disastrous launch of the Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm, STAT writes. Viehbacher, 62, will take the reins Monday, succeeding Michel Vounatsos, who announced his impending resignation in May. At Sanofi, Viehbacher was largely responsible for repositioning the staid drugmaker and for deepening its partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. But he was ousted in 2014 after an embarrassingly public conflict with the Sanofi board.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

