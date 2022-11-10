 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
Pharmalot
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Viatris executive is charged with insider trading scheme involving a friend and former colleague

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Nov. 10, 2022

Reprints
glum Benjamin
Adobe

A high-ranking Viatris executive was charged with insider trading for tipping a friend and former colleague about earnings, drug approvals, and a pending merger with a Pfizer division.

In court documents, federal authorities alleged that Ramkumar Rayapureddy, the chief information officer at the drug company, which was previously known as Mylan, provided “material” information to Dayakar Mallu, who also worked in the IT department. In exchange, Mallu shared a portion of his illicit trading profits with Rayapureddy through cash payments made in India.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

‘The tipping point is coming’: Unprecedented exodus of young…
‘The tipping point is coming’: Unprecedented exodus of young life scientists is shaking up academia
U.S. set to face third Covid winter, this time…
U.S. set to face third Covid winter, this time without key tools and treatments
California bans flavored tobacco products, including vapes
California bans flavored tobacco products, including vapes
PACT Pharma’s personalized cancer treatments, powered by CRISPR, clear…
PACT Pharma’s personalized cancer treatments, powered by CRISPR, clear early safety hurdles
Pharmalittle: Biogen hires Viehbacher as its CEO; new dengue…
Pharmalittle: Biogen hires Viehbacher as its CEO; new dengue vaccine rolled out amid safety concerns
Biogen appoints former Sanofi executive Christopher Viehbacher as CEO
Biogen appoints former Sanofi executive Christopher Viehbacher as CEO

Recommended Stories