Viatris executive is charged with insider trading scheme involving a friend and former colleague

A high-ranking Viatris executive was charged with insider trading for tipping a friend and former colleague about earnings, drug approvals, and a pending merger with a Pfizer division.

In court documents, federal authorities alleged that Ramkumar Rayapureddy, the chief information officer at the drug company, which was previously known as Mylan, provided “material” information to Dayakar Mallu, who also worked in the IT department. In exchange, Mallu shared a portion of his illicit trading profits with Rayapureddy through cash payments made in India.