Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

John Neylan III (Courtesy)

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Akari Therapeutics hired John Neylan III as executive vice president and chief medical officer. Previously, he worked at Angion Biomedica, where he was executive vice president, chief medical officer and head of research.