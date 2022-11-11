 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
First Opinion
Biotech
STAT+
Coronavirus
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Nov. 11, 2022

Reprints
Pharmalot Coming/Going STILL
Alex Hogan/STAT
a photo of a man wearing a blue shirt and gray pants, standing in front of a white wall with a framed photo, and holding a large camera with a strap around his neck
John Neylan III (Courtesy)

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Akari Therapeutics hired John Neylan III as executive vice president and chief medical officer. Previously, he worked at Angion Biomedica, where he was executive vice president, chief medical officer and head of research.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

‘The tipping point is coming’: Unprecedented exodus of young…
‘The tipping point is coming’: Unprecedented exodus of young life scientists is shaking up academia
U.S. set to face third Covid winter, this time…
U.S. set to face third Covid winter, this time without key tools and treatments
Pfizer, BioNTech report new Covid booster is more protective…
Pfizer, BioNTech report new Covid booster is more protective against recent Omicron variants than original vaccine
Pharmalittle: Lilly says fake Twitter account offered free insulin;…
Pharmalittle: Lilly says fake Twitter account offered free insulin; AstraZeneca drops plans for Covid shot in…
Unexpected troubles hit large medical billing firm R1 RCM,…
Unexpected troubles hit large medical billing firm R1 RCM, part-owned by Ascension
Telehealth companies that prescribed controlled substances during the pandemic…
Telehealth companies that prescribed controlled substances during the pandemic brace for business to change

Recommended Stories