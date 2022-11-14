 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: Roche Alzheimer’s drug fails in two studies; Indivior bets on addiction market with deal to buy Opiant

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Nov. 14, 2022

Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to another working week. We hope the weekend respite was relaxing and invigorating, because that oh-so familiar routine of online meetings, phone calls, and deadlines has predictably returned. But what can you do? The world, such as it is, continues to spin. So time to give it a nudge in a better direction with a cup or three of stimulation. Our choice today is the ever-flavorful Jack Daniels (yes, this is a real thing; We would not want you to get the wrong impression. And no, we do not receive a commission). Meanwhile, here is the latest menu of tidbits to set you on your own journey. We hope you have a smashing day, and do stay in touch. We are always looking for new pen pals. …

Roche reported negative results from a pair of clinical trials investigating an antibody treatment for people with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease — another setback for its decades-long effort to develop medicines against the memory-destroying disease, STAT writes. The drug, called gantenerumab, slowed the rate of cognitive and functional decline compared to a placebo by 8% and 6% — not enough to meet the primary goal of the two studies of just under 2,000 patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s, Roche said in a press release. Interest in the studies had heightened since September, when Eisai and Biogen announced positive results for lecanemab, their Alzheimer’s treatment.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

