Pharmalittle: Walmart to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid claims; Indian Covid vaccine underwent troubling approval process

Walmart has agreed to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid-crisis lawsuits brought by several U.S. states and municipalities, adding to a landmark settlement with rival pharmacy chains, The Wall Street Journal writes. The agreement, which will require significant improvements in how Walmart pharmacies handle opioids, resolves a collection of lawsuits brought by states, cities, and Native American tribes. Earlier this month, CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance agreed to pay roughly $5 billion apiece to settle the lawsuits. The companies did not admit wrongdoing. Each state, local government, and tribe will need to decide whether to participate in the settlement.