Pharmalittle: Walmart to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid claims; Indian Covid vaccine underwent troubling approval process

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Nov. 15, 2022

Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone, and how are you today? We are doing just fine, thank you, as we settle in to a busy routine at the latest big STAT event. However, we are exerting additional energy in search of an acceptable cup of stimulation. We will keep you posted on our progress. Meanwhile, we have still found time to assemble the latest list of interesting items for you to peruse. As always, we hope you have a meaningful and productive day. And of course, please keep in touch. We treasure secret dossiers and other delicious tidbits. …

Walmart has agreed to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid-crisis lawsuits brought by several U.S. states and municipalities, adding to a landmark settlement with rival pharmacy chains, The Wall Street Journal writes. The agreement, which will require significant improvements in how Walmart pharmacies handle opioids, resolves a collection of lawsuits brought by states, cities, and Native American tribes. Earlier this month, CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance agreed to pay roughly $5 billion apiece to settle the lawsuits. The companies did not admit wrongdoing. Each state, local government, and tribe will need to decide whether to participate in the settlement.

Ed Silverman

