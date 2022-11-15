More drugmakers are expanding access in poorer countries, but progress continues to lag overall

For the first time, many of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies are taking concrete steps to widen access to their medicines in low and middle-income countries, but the poorest countries continue to be disproportionately overlooked, according to a new analysis.
All 20 of the drugmakers reviewed now have an access-to-medicine strategy, up from 17 previously, and all but one company has integrated access-to-medicine strategies into their overall corporate strategies. Moreover, 15 companies now have a structured policy in place to create an access plan for each late-stage R&D project in the pipeline, compared to eight drug companies in 2021.
