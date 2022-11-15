Walmart agrees to pay $3.1 billion in latest settlement stemming from the opioid crisis

In the latest fallout from the opioid crisis that swept the U.S., Walmart agreed to pay $3.1 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits that were filed by U.S. states, cities, and tribal communities, adding to an expansive settlement recently reached by two rival pharmacy chains.

The prospective deal follows a deal announced earlier this month in which CVS Health and Walgreens agreed to pay about $5 billion each amid accusations that the companies fomented the opioid crisis. None of the retailers, however, admitted wrongdoing as part of the agreements.