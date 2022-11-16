 Skip to Main Content
Lilly CEO concedes Twitter flap over insulin costs shows there’s ‘more work to do’

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Nov. 16, 2022

twitter birds
Adobe

After a tweet from a fake corporate account last week claimed Eli Lilly would give insulin away for free, the drugmaker’s chief executive officer acknowledged the need to do a better job of widening access to the life-saving diabetes treatment and change perceptions of its existing efforts to do so.

“It probably highlights that we have more work to do to bring down the cost of insulin for more people,” David Ricks said at the STAT Summit, where he made his first public remarks since the episode erupted. He added Lilly attempted to get the tweet taken down quickly, but the company found it difficult to secure cooperation from Twitter, which is in turmoil after Elon Musk purchased the company and cut staff.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

