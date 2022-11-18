 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalot
STAT+

Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Nov. 18, 2022

Pharmalot Coming/Going STILL
Alex Hogan/STAT
A photo of a man with his hands on his waist, wearing an exercise shirt and shorts and standing in front of a peloton bike
Mark Rutstein (Courtesy)

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Daiichi Sankyo hired Mark Rutstein as head, global oncology clinical development. Previously, he worked at Bristol Myers Squibb as vice president, oncology development. Before that, Rutstein was vice president, global oncology clinical development at Bayer Healthcare.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

