Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Mark Rutstein (Courtesy)

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Daiichi Sankyo hired Mark Rutstein as head, global oncology clinical development. Previously, he worked at Bristol Myers Squibb as vice president, oncology development. Before that, Rutstein was vice president, global oncology clinical development at Bayer Healthcare.