Pharmalittle: GSK pulls a key blood-cancer drug off the market; Teva picks a new CEO

  • Damian Garde

By Damian Garde Nov. 22, 2022

Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone. Damian Garde here filling in for Ed Silverman in the waning days of what is, at least around these parts, a mercifully truncated working week. Whether you’re observing that holiday or simply juggling browser tabs and TV screens to keep tabs on a certain global sporting spectacle, we wish you a painless path to the weekend. In the meantime, here are a few tidbits to get your day started. And, as always, if you hear something interesting, do let us know. …

GSK is pulling a top-selling treatment for blood cancer off the U.S. market after it failed in a key clinical trial, Reuters reports. The drug, Blenrep, won accelerated FDA approval in 2020 for patients with advanced multiple myeloma that had endured despite four lines of treatment. Earlier this month, Blenrep failed to delay disease progression compared to a standard treatment in a pivotal study, stoking fears the FDA might revoke its approval.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

