Pharmalittle: FDA approves first gene therapy for hemophilia B; pharma’s reputation slips in U.S.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the first gene therapy to treat people with hemophilia B, an inherited bleeding disorder, STAT writes. The one-time treatment, called Hemgenix, was developed by the Dutch biotech company UniQure and will be marketed by CSL Behring, an Australian pharmaceutical company. Hemgenix will cost $3.5 million, making it the most expensive drug approved to date. The approval of Hemgenix provides physicians with a new, potentially curative treatment option for patients with severe hemophilia B, a rare bleeding disorder caused by a genetic mutation that prevents the body from producing sufficient quantities of a clotting protein called Factor IX.