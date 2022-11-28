 Skip to Main Content
‘Skinny labels’ on biosimilar medicines saved Medicare $1.5 billion over a recent five-year period

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Nov. 28, 2022

skinny labeling and biosimilars
Adobe

A hotly contested provision of a federal law designed to speed copycat drugs to market and foster competition saved Medicare $1.5 billion from 2015 to 2020 — or nearly 5% of the $30.2 billion spent by the health care program — on just five medicines during that period, according to a new analysis.

The provision is known as skinny labeling, which refers to a move by a company that seeks regulatory approval to market a generic or biosimilar medicine for a specific use, but not for other patented uses for which the brand-name drug is prescribed. By doing so, the company seeks to avoid lawsuits in which the brand-name manufacturer could claim patent infringement. In short, this is a so-called carve out.

Ed Silverman

