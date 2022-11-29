Pharmalittle: PhRMA trade group is losing its edge; Eisai CEO tries to silence critics of Alzheimer’s drug

Hello, everyone, and how are you today? Gray skies are hovering over the Pharmalot campus this morning, but our spirits remain sunny. And why not? Once again, we are reminded of a favorite bit of wisdom from the Morning Mayor: “Every new day should be unwrapped like a precious gift.” So go ahead — tug on the ribbon, and join us for a delicious cup of stimulation. Our choice today is the flavorful chocolate raspberry. As always, do feel free to join us. Meanwhile, here are some items of interest to get you going. Hope you have a smashing day, and do stay in touch. We appreciate new pen pals. …

PhRMA has a reputation in Washington for might, money, scorched-earth tactics, and fighting even the tiniest of policy changes, but over the last year, the powerful industry trade group has lost its edge, STAT explains. Though PhRMA blared for years that allowing the government to negotiate drug prices would threaten the industry’s existence, the organization failed to muster the money or clout to stop the policy in the final stretch. PhRMA may have watered down the major reforms, but did not mount a pressure campaign as in the past, nor dramatically spike its lobbying spending or attack supporters in this year’s mid-terms, despite some dramatic threats to do so.