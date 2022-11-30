Pharmalittle: Detailed data on Alzheimer’s drug hold up to scrutiny; Horizon in takeover talks with three pharma giants

Rise and shine, everyone. The middle of the week is upon us. Have heart, though. You made it this far, so why not hang on for another couple of days, yes? And what better way to make the time fly than to keep busy. So grab that cup of stimulation — our flavor today boasts the aroma of blueberries — and get started. Meanwhile, do keep us in mind if you hear anything interesting. We appreciate postcards and telegrams pointing us toward secret dossiers and dirty laundry. Have a smashing day. …

A closely watched new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease held up to scrutiny in a detailed scientific presentation, as Eisai and Biogen begin the lengthy process of turning the medicine into what they hope could be a groundbreaking therapy, STAT writes. The drug, lecanemab, slowed cognitive and functional decline in patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s by 27% relative to placebo in a roughly 2,000-volunteer clinical trial. The drug also dramatically reduced levels of beta-amyloid, a toxic protein in the brain thought to advance Alzheimer’s. Experts said the data helped dispel concerns that lecanemab’s success, first disclosed in a September press release, was a mirage.