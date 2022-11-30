 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Biotech
Health
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: Detailed data on Alzheimer’s drug hold up to scrutiny; Horizon in takeover talks with three pharma giants

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Nov. 30, 2022

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Rise and shine, everyone. The middle of the week is upon us. Have heart, though. You made it this far, so why not hang on for another couple of days, yes? And what better way to make the time fly than to keep busy. So grab that cup of stimulation — our flavor today boasts the aroma of blueberries — and get started. Meanwhile, do keep us in mind if you hear anything interesting. We appreciate postcards and telegrams pointing us toward secret dossiers and dirty laundry. Have a smashing day. …

A closely watched new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease held up to scrutiny in a detailed scientific presentation, as Eisai and Biogen begin the lengthy process of turning the medicine into what they hope could be a groundbreaking therapy, STAT writes. The drug, lecanemab, slowed cognitive and functional decline in patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s by 27% relative to placebo in a roughly 2,000-volunteer clinical trial. The drug also dramatically reduced levels of beta-amyloid, a toxic protein in the brain thought to advance Alzheimer’s. Experts said the data helped dispel concerns that lecanemab’s success, first disclosed in a September press release, was a mirage.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Horizon Therapeutics in acquisition talks with Amgen, Janssen, and…
Horizon Therapeutics in acquisition talks with Amgen, Janssen, and Sanofi
After three years in prison, ‘CRISPR babies’ scientist is…
After three years in prison, ‘CRISPR babies’ scientist is attempting a comeback
Here’s why we’re not prepared for the next wave…
Here’s why we’re not prepared for the next wave of biotech innovation
On the long road to treating Huntington’s genetic stutter,…
On the long road to treating Huntington’s genetic stutter, scientists return to overlooked clues
Detailed data on Alzheimer’s therapy from Eisai, Biogen hold…
Detailed data on Alzheimer’s therapy from Eisai, Biogen hold up to scientific scrutiny
Horizon Therapeutics in acquisition talks with Amgen, Janssen, and…
Horizon Therapeutics in acquisition talks with Amgen, Janssen, and Sanofi

Recommended Stories