Gilead wins a key battle with the CDC over patents for its Truvada HIV pill

Gilead Sciences won a key round in its battle with the U.S. government over allegations that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breached several contracts and “secretly” obtained patents stemming from research that led to the groundbreaking Truvada pill for preventing HIV.

As part of a broader fight with the agency over research and resulting patent rights to the medication, the company had filed a lawsuit in 2020 alleging the CDC violated the terms of a 15-year-old collaboration. At issue was the contention that the agency failed to notify Gilead of patents that were later sought and awarded on the research that led to Truvada.