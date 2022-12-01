 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
Pharmalot
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Gilead wins a key battle with the CDC over patents for its Truvada HIV pill

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 1, 2022

Reprints
gilead logo ca remdesivir
Yichuan Cao/Sipa USA via AP Images

Gilead Sciences won a key round in its battle with the U.S. government over allegations that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breached several contracts and “secretly” obtained patents stemming from research that led to the groundbreaking Truvada pill for preventing HIV.

As part of a broader fight with the agency over research and resulting patent rights to the medication, the company had filed a lawsuit in 2020 alleging the CDC violated the terms of a 15-year-old collaboration. At issue was the contention that the agency failed to notify Gilead of patents that were later sought and awarded on the research that led to Truvada.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

‘A constant information lag’: The troubled recall of Philips…
‘A constant information lag’: The troubled recall of Philips CPAP machines underscores flaws in device oversight
FDA approves first fecal microbiome drug, setting stage for…
FDA approves first fecal microbiome drug, setting stage for others
Covid evolution wipes out another antibody treatment, threatening the…
Covid evolution wipes out another antibody treatment, threatening the country’s medicine cabinet
With early data and a possible advantage, Amgen enters…
With early data and a possible advantage, Amgen enters the obesity drug race 
Pharmalittle: Roche Alzheimer’s drug didn’t clear enough amyloid; startup…
Pharmalittle: Roche Alzheimer’s drug didn’t clear enough amyloid; startup to seek approval of nasal swab version…
Afraid of pharma pushback, a health data broker puts…
Afraid of pharma pushback, a health data broker puts up a barrier to drug pricing information

Recommended Stories