Afraid of pharma pushback, a health data broker puts up a barrier to drug pricing information

  • Ed Silverman
  • Casey Ross

By Ed Silverman and Casey Ross Dec. 1, 2022

At a time when many Americans are clamoring for more transparency into prescription drug pricing, one key provider of that data is making it harder to access the information.

A new venture called Merative — which was formed recently from the ashes of IBM’s Watson Health division — has decided it will no longer provide the media with pricing changes for specific medicines. This includes details such as separate doses and packaging on both current and historical prices.

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Casey Ross

National Technology Correspondent

Casey covers the use of artificial intelligence in medicine and its underlying questions of safety, fairness, and privacy.

