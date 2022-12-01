Afraid of pharma pushback, a health data broker puts up a barrier to drug pricing information

At a time when many Americans are clamoring for more transparency into prescription drug pricing, one key provider of that data is making it harder to access the information.
A new venture called Merative — which was formed recently from the ashes of IBM’s Watson Health division — has decided it will no longer provide the media with pricing changes for specific medicines. This includes details such as separate doses and packaging on both current and historical prices.
