Pharmalittle: Roche Alzheimer’s drug didn’t clear enough amyloid; startup to seek approval of nasal swab version of naloxone

By Jason Mast Dec. 1, 2022

Good morning, Jason Mast here filling in for Ed. There are many types of coffee in this world and I must admit to you that I, preternaturally lazy and languorous, have become partial to instant. Don’t tell Ed, as I’m sure he will find it heresy. But I would point out that much of the world is on my side. Anyway, here’s some news. …

A closely watched experimental Alzheimer’s treatment may have failed because it simply didn’t do its job, STAT writes. A few weeks ago, less than two months after Eisai and Biogen said their amyloid-clearing Alzheimer’s drug significantly slowed patients’ decline, Roche announced that its own rival amyloid-clearing drug didn’t. At an Alzheimer’s conference yesterday, researchers got a peak at what may have driven the difference: Roche’s drug, gantenerumab, simply cleared far less amyloid. The data add credence to the idea that therapies have to mobilize a lot of amyloid before patients see an effect.

