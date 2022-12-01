Pharmalittle: Roche Alzheimer’s drug didn’t clear enough amyloid; startup to seek approval of nasal swab version of naloxone

Good morning, Jason Mast here filling in for Ed. There are many types of coffee in this world and I must admit to you that I, preternaturally lazy and languorous, have become partial to instant. Don’t tell Ed, as I’m sure he will find it heresy. But I would point out that much of the world is on my side. Anyway, here’s some news. …

A closely watched experimental Alzheimer’s treatment may have failed because it simply didn’t do its job, STAT writes. A few weeks ago, less than two months after Eisai and Biogen said their amyloid-clearing Alzheimer’s drug significantly slowed patients’ decline, Roche announced that its own rival amyloid-clearing drug didn’t. At an Alzheimer’s conference yesterday, researchers got a peak at what may have driven the difference: Roche’s drug, gantenerumab, simply cleared far less amyloid. The data add credence to the idea that therapies have to mobilize a lot of amyloid before patients see an effect.