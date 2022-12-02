 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: Private equity moving to buy clinical trials firms; data provider limits media access to drug prices

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 2, 2022

Alex Hogan/STAT

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda, for now, appears rather modest. We plan to promenade extensively with the official mascot, catch up on our reading, and have a listening party with Mrs. Pharmalot. And what about you? The holiday season is beckoning, so this may be a fine time to plan a getaway or a get-together. You could also splurge on gift giving before prices rise still further. This may also be an opportunity to turn on the telly and catch up on your binge watching. Or you might want to plan the rest of your life. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

After finding success investing in the more obviously lucrative corners of American medicine — like surgery centers and dermatology practices — private equity firms have moved aggressively into the industry’s more hidden niches: They are pouring billions into the business of clinical drug trials, Kaiser Health News writes. And a fragmented clinical trials industry has made it a prime target for private equity, which often consolidates markets by merging companies. To date, 11 of the 25 private equity firms identified by industry tracker PitchBook as the top investors in health care have bought stakes in clinical research companies.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

