Pharmalot
STAT+

Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 2, 2022

Pharmalot Coming/Going STILL
Alex Hogan/STAT
a photo of a man wearing a black jacket and sunglasses, pictured from the elbow up, standing in front of a sandy and grassy horizon
Peter Huang (courtesy)

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Zai Lab hired Peter Huang as chief scientific officer. Most recently, he was senior vice president, discovery research, at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. And before that, he worked at Pfizer.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

