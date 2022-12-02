Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Peter Huang (courtesy)

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Zai Lab hired Peter Huang as chief scientific officer. Most recently, he was senior vice president, discovery research, at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. And before that, he worked at Pfizer.