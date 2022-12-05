 Skip to Main Content
A year after petition, NIH will finally review request to lower cancer drug’s cost by sidestepping patents

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 5, 2022

health savings accounts support health care in Singapore
Adobe

One year after being asked to widen access to a pricey cancer treatment by using a controversial provision of federal law, the National Institutes of Health is only now preparing to review and assess the request. And the delay is raising fresh doubts that the Biden administration will use this tactic to address the high cost of some medicines, despite being urged to do so by dozens of lawmakers.

At issue is the cost of the prostate cancer drug Xtandi, which as of this past January has a list price of $156,000, according to Elsevier Health. The medicine was developed at the University of California, Los Angeles, with help from U.S. taxpayer dollars — specifically, grants from the NIH and the Department of Defense. One of the chief inventors was a professor at UCLA, which licensed the drug to a biotech that later struck a marketing deal with Astellas.

