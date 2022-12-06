 Skip to Main Content
The prices of 7 drugs were hiked without proof of new benefits, costing the U.S. $805 million in 2021

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 6, 2022

During 2021, drugmakers substantially raised prices on seven widely used medicines without any new clinical evidence to justify the increases, leading patients and health insurers in the U.S. to spend an additional $805 million last year, according to a new report.

The drug for which spending increased the most due to a price increase was Xifaxan, which is used to treat both irritable bowel syndrome and a complication of cirrhosis. Salix Pharmaceuticals, a unit of Bausch Health, raised the wholesale price by 7.9%. The net price — after rebates and discounts — rose by 12%, most likely because the company offered fewer concessions than previously.

