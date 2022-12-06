 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
First Opinion
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: FDA fast tracks OTC version of Narcan; Express Scripts to keep Humira on its formulary but add biosimilars

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 6, 2022

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Hello, everyone, and how are you today? A steely gray sky is hovering this morning over the Pharmalot campus, where the official mascot is romping about in search of creatures and commuter traffic is humming by. As for us, we are foraging for interesting stories and quaffing cups of stimulation, as you might have guessed. Our choice today is the ever-flavorful pumpkin spice. And you? Is your schedule filled with meetings and deadlines and what-not? To help you along, here are some tidbits. Hope you conquer the world, and do keep us in mind when you see something fascinating. …

Emergent BioSolutions, which makes Narcan, a nasal-spray form of naloxone, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fast-tracked an application it submitted for an over-the-counter version of its widely used opioid-reversal nasal spray, The Wall Street Journal writes. The company said the priority review gives the drug an expected approval date of March 29, 2023, putting it first in line for approval ahead of rivals that announced a planned foray into the market. The FDA has encouraged companies to apply for approval for over-the-counter versions of overdose-reversal medications to help confront a swelling overdose crisis from bootleg versions of the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Eli Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug, frustrating some…
Eli Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug, frustrating some people with obesity
Why doesn’t the U.S. have at-home flu tests?
Why doesn’t the U.S. have at-home flu tests?
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science…
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science is starting to test their claims —…
Pharmalittle: Zantac lawsuits tossed over inadequate scientific evidence; Lilly…
Pharmalittle: Zantac lawsuits tossed over inadequate scientific evidence; Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug used for…
Eli Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug, frustrating some…
Eli Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug, frustrating some people with obesity
Zantac lawsuits are tossed out as judge lambasts lack…
Zantac lawsuits are tossed out as judge lambasts lack of evidence showing links to cancer

Recommended Stories