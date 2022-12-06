 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
First Opinion
STAT+
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Zantac lawsuits are tossed out as judge lambasts lack of evidence showing links to cancer

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 6, 2022

Reprints
Zantac
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Several big drugmakers — Sanofi, GSK, Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim — will not have to face thousands of lawsuits claiming the Zantac heartburn drug can cause cancer after a federal judge decided consumers’ claims were not backed by sound scientific evidence.

In a 341-page ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Robin Rosenberg concluded that the consumer lawsuits relied on flawed science and were therefore unable to show legitimate links between the widely used medicine and several different cancers, including liver, bladder, and stomach cancer.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Apple scores victory in dispute over heart monitoring technologies…
Apple scores victory in dispute over heart monitoring technologies in Apple Watch
Pediatricians and parents on the brink: This is their…
Pediatricians and parents on the brink: This is their March 2020
Medical malpractice lawsuits, delayed by the pandemic, are hitting…
Medical malpractice lawsuits, delayed by the pandemic, are hitting hospitals harder than expected
The prices of 7 drugs were hiked without proof…
The prices of 7 drugs were hiked without proof of new benefits, costing the U.S. $805…
France’s drug regulator is under investigation for its handling…
France’s drug regulator is under investigation for its handling of a thyroid drug
U.S. delays backing for patent waivers on Covid-19 therapies…
U.S. delays backing for patent waivers on Covid-19 therapies and diagnostics

Recommended Stories