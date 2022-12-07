Pharmalittle: Zantac lawsuits tossed over inadequate scientific evidence; Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug used for weight loss

Good morning, everyone, and how are you today? We are doing just fine, thank you. Given that this is already the middle of the week and we have survived this far, no reason not to continue, yes? Just consider the alternatives. In fact, this modest accomplishment calls for celebration. So please join us in quaffing a ritual cup of needed stimulation. Our choice today is maple cinnamon French toast. Meanwhile, here are a few items of interest to help you along. Once again, we hope you have a successful day and, of course, keep in touch. We enjoy hearing your telegrams and postcards…

Several big drugmakers — Sanofi, GSK, Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim — will not have to face thousands of lawsuits claiming the Zantac heartburn drug can cause cancer after a federal judge decided consumers’ claims were not backed by sound scientific evidence, according to STAT. In a 341-page ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Robin Rosenberg concluded that the consumer lawsuits relied on flawed science and were therefore unable to show legitimate links between the widely used medicine and several different cancers, including liver, bladder, and stomach cancer. This decision does not affect tens of thousands of lawsuits separately filed in different state courts around the country.