FDA scolds company that raised red flags over impurities in many widely used medicines

In a letter to Valisure, the FDA pointed to what it called “inadequate validation” of the company's method for detecting the carcinogen known as NDMA in metformin diabetes pills.

Two years after an independent laboratory began pushing the Food and Drug Administration to analyze various medicines for traces of carcinogens, the agency sent inspectors to the company and cited it for failing to comply with federal law.

In a Dec. 5 letter, the agency wrote Valisure that its online pharmacy failed to take several basic steps to ensure that suspect or illegitimate medicines were investigated and that distributors were alerted. Moreover, the FDA cited its laboratory for “methodological deficiencies” in testing medicines over concerns that the results may dissuade its customers from purchasing certain medicines.