 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
First Opinion
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

FDA scolds company that raised red flags over impurities in many widely used medicines

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 7, 2022

Reprints
In a letter to Valisure, the FDA pointed to what it called “inadequate validation” of the company's method for detecting the carcinogen known as NDMA in metformin diabetes pills.

Two years after an independent laboratory began pushing the Food and Drug Administration to analyze various medicines for traces of carcinogens, the agency sent inspectors to the company and cited it for failing to comply with federal law.

In a Dec. 5 letter, the agency wrote Valisure that its online pharmacy failed to take several basic steps to ensure that suspect or illegitimate medicines were investigated and that distributors were alerted. Moreover, the FDA cited its laboratory for “methodological deficiencies” in testing medicines over concerns that the results may dissuade its customers from purchasing certain medicines.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Limits of ‘Fauci effect’: infectious disease applicants plummet, and…
Limits of ‘Fauci effect’: infectious disease applicants plummet, and hospitals are scrambling
Eli Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug, frustrating some…
Eli Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug, frustrating some people with obesity
Could Vertex’s cystic fibrosis medicines hold a clue to…
Could Vertex’s cystic fibrosis medicines hold a clue to treating deadly pneumonia?
FDA chief calls agency’s food program ‘under-supported, under-resourced’
FDA chief calls agency’s food program ‘under-supported, under-resourced’
Prometheus’ inflammatory bowel drug succeeds in two mid-stage trials
Prometheus’ inflammatory bowel drug succeeds in two mid-stage trials
Pharmalittle: Zantac lawsuits tossed over inadequate scientific evidence; Lilly…
Pharmalittle: Zantac lawsuits tossed over inadequate scientific evidence; Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug used for…

Recommended Stories