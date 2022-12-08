Mark Cuban teams with a business coalition in bid to lower drug costs for employers

Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drug Company is partnering with employers to lower drug costs for their employees.

In his latest bid to expand access to lower-cost medicines, Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Company will offer discounts directly to a company run by a coalition of 40 large private and public employers, cutting out the usual middlemen in the nation’s opaque pharmaceutical supply chain.

The effort involves a partnership with the Purchaser Business Group on Health, whose members will be able to fold the medicines sold by Cuban’s company into existing health benefit plans. By doing so, any employer – not just coalition members – will have an opportunity to offer their workers a new option for prescription drugs while also capturing much of the same data that is otherwise lost when employees turn to such alternatives as GoodRx for medicines.