Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 9, 2022

Pharmalot Coming/Going STILL
Alex Hogan/STAT
a photo of a person with short brown hair and glasses, wearing a purple shirt and holding a camera over their eye
Ellen Cahir-McFarland (Courtesy) Courtesy Ellen Cahir-McFarland

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Abata Therapeutics hired Ellen Cahir-McFarland as chief scientific officer. Previously, she worked at Annexion Biosciences, where she was senior vice president of research and, before that, she was a senior director at Biogen.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

