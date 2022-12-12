 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: Amgen agrees to pay $27.8 billion for Horizon Therapeutics; Roche pharma head steps down

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 12, 2022

Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to another working week. We hope the weekend respite was relaxing and invigorating, because that oh-so familiar routine of online meetings, phone calls, and deadlines has predictably returned. But what can you do? The world, such as it is, keeps spinning … and spinning. So time to give it a nudge in a better direction with a cup of stimulation. Our choice today is the ever-so-subtle butter pecan. Fire up your own coffee kettle and join us. Meanwhile, here are the latest tidbits for you to peruse. We hope you have a smashing day and, of course, please do keep in touch. …

Amgen announced plans to purchase Horizon Pharmaceuticals for $27.8 billion, marking the latest bet by a large drug company on the lucrative market for treating a rare disease, STAT explains. The deal is the largest pharmaceutical merger announced this year, and it represents the most that Amgen has spent on an acquisition since its $16 billion purchase of Immunex in 2001. The prize in the latest deal is Tepezza, a treatment for moderate to severe thyroid eye disease, which afflicts an estimated 10,000 patients in the U.S. The product is expected to generate $1.97 billion in 2022 and $2.26 billion in 2023, according to FactSet, an investment data firm.

Ed Silverman

