Pharmalittle: Amgen agrees to pay $27.8 billion for Horizon Therapeutics; Roche pharma head steps down

Amgen announced plans to purchase Horizon Pharmaceuticals for $27.8 billion, marking the latest bet by a large drug company on the lucrative market for treating a rare disease, STAT explains. The deal is the largest pharmaceutical merger announced this year, and it represents the most that Amgen has spent on an acquisition since its $16 billion purchase of Immunex in 2001. The prize in the latest deal is Tepezza, a treatment for moderate to severe thyroid eye disease, which afflicts an estimated 10,000 patients in the U.S. The product is expected to generate $1.97 billion in 2022 and $2.26 billion in 2023, according to FactSet, an investment data firm.