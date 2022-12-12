 Skip to Main Content
Cambodia halts exports of non-human primates, threatening drug discovery efforts

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 12, 2022

aged male rhesus macaques
Courtesy Tulane National Primate Research Center

Following the recent indictments of several people allegedly involved in a monkey-smuggling operation, Cambodia has halted exports of non-human primates that are widely used in pharmaceutical research, a move that may crimp drug discovery efforts by a wide array of companies and institutions.

The development was disclosed by Inotiv, a contract research organization subpoenaed in connection with a U.S. government investigation into the importation of wild long-tail macaques. The indictments issued last month by the U.S. Attorney in Florida were directed at the company’s principal supplier of non-human primates, as well as two Cambodian wildlife officials.

