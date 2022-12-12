 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Ongoing problems with a new European clinical trial registry could cause ‘catastrophe’

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 12, 2022

Reprints
Covid Clinical Trials
Molly Ferguson for STAT

A coalition of pharmaceutical industry and academic medical research associations based in Germany is calling for the indefinite suspension of a new European system to register clinical trials, citing “serious shortcomings” that need to be fixed.

In a strongly worded statement released late last month, the organizations expressed concern that the clinical trial information system, or CTIS, suffers from “deficiencies” that have only worsened since it debuted this past January and is “largely unmanageable for all those involved.” Each new investigative trial must be submitted to this registration system.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Deferral of primary care signals a troubled future for…
Deferral of primary care signals a troubled future for Americans’ health
Health care workers’ suffering goes far beyond burnout. Self-care…
Health care workers’ suffering goes far beyond burnout. Self-care isn’t the cure
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Amid fears of superbugs, sales of antibiotics used in…
Amid fears of superbugs, sales of antibiotics used in food-producing livestock barely declined last year
England to sequence genomes of 100,000 newborns, to try…
England to sequence genomes of 100,000 newborns, to try to catch illness earlier
Mirati wins FDA approval for KRAS-blocking lung cancer drug,…
Mirati wins FDA approval for KRAS-blocking lung cancer drug, but blockbuster sales hopes have dimmed

Recommended Stories