Pharmalot
STAT+

Lawmakers tell Pfizer CEO to ‘back off’ on planned price hike for Covid-19 vaccine

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 13, 2022

Eugene Hoshiko/AP

A pair of U.S. lawmakers wrote Pfizer chief executive officer Albert Bourla that he should “back off” from plans to charge Americans up to $130 for the company’s Covid-19 vaccine, a move they described as “pure and deadly greed.”

In their letter, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) argued the planned price tag is nearly four times the current $30 price paid by the U.S. government and also represents a 10,000% markup over what some researchers have calculated as the cost to produce the vaccine.

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

