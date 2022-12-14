Pharmalittle: Lawmakers accuse Pfizer of ‘pure greed’ over Covid vaccine price hike; Takeda to spend $4 billion on experimental pill

Good morning, everyone, and how are you today? We are doing just fine, thank you. Given that this is already the middle of the week and we have survived this far, no reason not to continue, yes? Just consider the alternatives. In fact, this modest accomplishment calls for celebration. So please join us in quaffing a ritual cup of needed stimulation. Our choice today is glazed doughnut. Yum. Meanwhile, here are a few items of interest to help you along. Once again, we hope you have a meaningful and productive day. And, of course, keep in touch. We enjoy receiving your postcards and telegrams. …

The Biden administration signaled it will require health plans on federal exchanges to cover more of the costs of generic drugs, a small tweak that nevertheless has industry groups divided on how best to manage drug costs, STAT reports. The proposal, laid out in a regulation, would direct plans offered through the Affordable Care Act marketplace to put all generic drugs in their lowest cost-sharing tier, which typically translates to little to no out-of-pocket spending for patients. While that category is referred to as the generic drug tier, an increasing number of generics are not included in the preferred list and instead sent to higher, “non-preferred” coverage tiers.