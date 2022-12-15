 Skip to Main Content
Amid criticism over unaffordable insulin, Lilly strikes a manufacturing deal to supply Africa

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 15, 2022

African continent from space
NASA

In a bid to widen access to insulin in primarily low-income nations in Africa, Eli Lilly has agreed to sell active pharmaceutical ingredients and transfer technology to an Egyptian company that expects to supply the life-saving diabetes treatment to as many as 1 million people by 2030.

The 10-year agreement calls for Lilly to sell the ingredients needed to manufacture both human and analogue insulin at a “significantly reduced” price to EVA Pharma and also provide “pro bono” technology so that the Egyptian company can formulate, fill and finish insulin vials and cartridges. Distribution to 56 countries — all but a handful located in Africa — is expected to begin within 18 months.

Ed Silverman

