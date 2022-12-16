Pharmalittle: AbbVie leaves pharma industry trade groups; net drug prices see big drop after inflation

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is quickly filling up. Besides the usual promenading with the official mascot, we plan to hang with at least two of our short people, one of whom returns from an institution of higher learning. We are also readying another listening party with Mrs. Pharmalot (the rotation will include this, this and this) and will stop to observe some ancient rituals (sufganiyot, anyone?). And what about you? Holidays are nearing, but there is still time to squeeze in a visit to a nearby temple of consumption. You could also plan a much-needed getaway. Or work on your list of resolutions for the next year — if so, we wish you much luck. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon….

AbbVie is leaving several major industry groups representing its interests in Washington, D.C., STAT reports. The company is leaving the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, the two prominent pharmaceutical trade associations, according to the groups. AbbVie is also leaving the Business Roundtable, a group comprising the chief executives of the largest U.S. companies. The decision comes as regulators begin to implement the drug-pricing provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that drugmakers spent millions in lobbying to defeat.