 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
Biotech
First Opinion
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: AbbVie leaves pharma industry trade groups; net drug prices see big drop after inflation

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 16, 2022

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is quickly filling up. Besides the usual promenading with the official mascot, we plan to hang with at least two of our short people, one of whom returns from an institution of higher learning. We are also readying another listening party with Mrs. Pharmalot (the rotation will include this, this and this) and will stop to observe some ancient rituals (sufganiyot, anyone?). And what about you? Holidays are nearing, but there is still time to squeeze in a visit to a nearby temple of consumption. You could also plan a much-needed getaway. Or work on your list of resolutions for the next year — if so, we wish you much luck. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon….

AbbVie is leaving several major industry groups representing its interests in Washington, D.C., STAT reports. The company is leaving the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, the two prominent pharmaceutical trade associations, according to the groups. AbbVie is also leaving the Business Roundtable, a group comprising the chief executives of the largest U.S. companies. The decision comes as regulators begin to implement the drug-pricing provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that drugmakers spent millions in lobbying to defeat.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Studies indicate updated Covid boosters effective at reducing need…
Studies indicate updated Covid boosters effective at reducing need for medical care
Primary care physicians try to give their all —…
Primary care physicians try to give their all — until they can’t. It’s time to flip…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Guardant Health trial of colon cancer liquid biopsy test…
Guardant Health trial of colon cancer liquid biopsy test disappoints observers
Drugmakers ask regulators to change standards on new Covid…
Drugmakers ask regulators to change standards on new Covid antibody drugs for most vulnerable

Recommended Stories