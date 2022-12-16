 Skip to Main Content
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 16, 2022

Bruce McCreedy pictured climbing on the. side of a rocky surface
Bruce McCreedy (Courtesy)

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that ONK Therapeutics hired Bruce McCreedy as chief scientific officer. Previously, he was chief scientific officer at Myeloid Therapeutics. Before that, he worked at Precision Biosciences, where he was senior vice president, cell therapy and immuno-oncology research.

