Pharmalittle: FDA adds Lilly diabetes drugs to shortage list; WTO delays decision on extending Covid IP waiver

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Dec. 19, 2022

Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to another working week. We hope the weekend respite was relaxing and invigorating, because that oh-so familiar routine of online meetings, calls, and deadlines has returned, even if this may be a slower spell than usual due to the holiday season. So why not jumpstart the activities with a delicious cup of stimulation? Our choice today is bananas Foster. As always, you are invited to join us. Meanwhile, here are the latest items of interest to help you on your journey today, which we hope is meaningful and productive. Best of luck, and do keep in touch. We are always looking for new pen pals. …

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration added Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro to its list of drugs facing shortages, highlighting the company’s struggles to meet booming demand for the newly approved diabetes injection, STAT notes. Trulicity, another diabetes treatment in the company’s stable and its biggest-selling drug, was also added to the FDA shortage list. The additions come as Lilly last week flagged challenges to meet demand for the two drugs, especially as it makes six dosage forms of Mounjaro and four of Trulicity. The company is expanding its manufacturing capacity for the two drugs through its facility in North Carolina, and doubling it by the end of 2023.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed covers the pharmaceutical industry.

